Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.55. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.25.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.