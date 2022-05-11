Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 million-$30.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.00 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.52–$0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.09.

MTTR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,237,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318,979. Matterport has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

