Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,873,000 after acquiring an additional 997,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 64,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,796. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.32. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

