Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 984,829 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,551,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 984,829 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.5% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.42% of Comcast worth $5,564,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,366,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,703,592. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

