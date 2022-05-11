Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 852,462 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,704,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 852,462 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.54% of TransUnion worth $1,032,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRU traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.22. The stock had a trading volume of 57,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. TransUnion has a one year low of $81.47 and a one year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

