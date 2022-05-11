Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 71,256 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,456,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,256 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 8.97% of Qiagen worth $1,136,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,793,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1,502.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,163 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 89,619 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.06. 26,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

