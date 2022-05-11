Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 40,204 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $880,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

LMT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $440.31. The stock had a trading volume of 35,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,546. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

