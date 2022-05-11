Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 21,447 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,386,778 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 21,447 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.80% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $797,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $272.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

