Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,768,055 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,059,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.46. The stock had a trading volume of 110,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,015. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.91 and its 200-day moving average is $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.19 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

