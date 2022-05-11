Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 818,364 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,364 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.64% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $628,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.18.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.08. The stock had a trading volume of 97,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,529. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.15. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.