Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $546.70 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502,535 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.02% of Howmet Aerospace worth $546,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 414,544 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $1,874,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 162,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

