Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,083 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.06% of American Electric Power worth $922,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after buying an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after buying an additional 228,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $99.75. 183,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.