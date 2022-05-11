Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,512,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200,499 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.63% of United Parcel Service worth $1,181,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.18. The company had a trading volume of 260,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,957. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.22 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $154.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

