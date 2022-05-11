Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,568,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 284,839 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.57% of Starbucks worth $768,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 43,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 94,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.02. 891,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,575,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.