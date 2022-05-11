Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,889,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,503 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.88% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $659,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $213,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average of $164.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

