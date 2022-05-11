Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 914,384 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914,384 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.91% of Yum China worth $835,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of YUMC traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. 90,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

