Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 914,384 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914,384 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.91% of Yum China worth $835,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

