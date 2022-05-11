Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 897,427 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $967,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.43.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.91. 52,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,514. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.93 and a 200 day moving average of $147.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

