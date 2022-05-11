Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 32,891 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,564,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $591,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $93.23. 130,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,936. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $1,231,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,631 shares of company stock valued at $31,788,588. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

