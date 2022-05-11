Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,937 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned about 0.17% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $145,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.73.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,800. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.96 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.42 and its 200 day moving average is $163.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

