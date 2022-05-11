Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 30th

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $168.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 over the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Loop Capital raised their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

