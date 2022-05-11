Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in HP by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,876 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 333,849 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 459,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.86. 703,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,787,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,951 shares of company stock worth $4,705,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.