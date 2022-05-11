Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,354,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,394. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $396.51 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

