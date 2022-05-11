Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.62. 778,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,476,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.53. The firm has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

