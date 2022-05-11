Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 68,723 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.94) to GBX 147 ($1.81) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. 7,702,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

