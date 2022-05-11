Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 510,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $9,505,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 431,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 92,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 103,262 shares during the last quarter.

EFT stock remained flat at $$12.34 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 167,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,945. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

