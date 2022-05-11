Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.81. 12,366,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,130,567. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.