Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $20.09 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.3% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,284,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,609,797. The company has a market capitalization of $279.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

