Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $237.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

