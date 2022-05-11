Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,651.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.54. 1,014,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,792. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $155.77 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

