Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $1,231,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $2,453,724.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,035.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,839 shares of company stock valued at $28,006,023. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,035,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

