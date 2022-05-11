Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,805,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 228,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 70,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 319,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,071. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

