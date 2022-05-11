Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Shares of MFC traded down C$0.33 on Wednesday, reaching C$24.35. 11,560,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,418,236. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.37. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$22.76 and a 12 month high of C$28.09.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 23.1800008 EPS for the current year.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.