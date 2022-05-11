ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 85.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Shares of MAN opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $124.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.