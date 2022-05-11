Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mandiant is benefiting from increased demand for cybersecurity solutions amid the coronavirus-induced work-and-learn-from-home trend. Strong demand for Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Consulting services is encouraging. Moreover, the significant momentum in Mandiant Professional Services is a tailwind. Further, rising customer accounts are likely to boost revenues. The increased margin of the cloud-hosted product is a boon. Nonetheless, the pandemic is expected to affect contract length significantly in the near term. Shorter-length contracts may be fruitful as these generally generate higher margins compared with three-year contracts. However, these short-term contracts adversely impact near-term top-line performances. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities lowered Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ MNDT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 44,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 175.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter worth $248,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

