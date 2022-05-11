Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 845 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1,173.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $87.17. 592,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,465. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $107.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.44.

