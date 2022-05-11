Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.31. 31,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,321. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.18 and its 200-day moving average is $234.30. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,371.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.