Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,803,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,755,000 after buying an additional 115,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,286.50. The stock had a trading volume of 80,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,170. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,590.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,743.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

