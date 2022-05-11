Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,295.18. 79,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,230.05 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,599.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,750.64. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

