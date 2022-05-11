Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,235 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUV traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

