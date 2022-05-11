Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $182,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,568 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 44,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Barclays cut their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research cut their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

