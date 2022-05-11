Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.48. 453,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.