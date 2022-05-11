Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of GM stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,582,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

