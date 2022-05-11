Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $141,115,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after acquiring an additional 276,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after acquiring an additional 235,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.55.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.18. 40,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,974. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.93 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.45. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.