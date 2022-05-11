Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 220.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,324,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $261.06. The stock had a trading volume of 51,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $269.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.57.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.