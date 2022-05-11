Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 384,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.