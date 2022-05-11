Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,213 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 591.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,142,449. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

