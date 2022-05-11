MakiSwap Price Down 35.1% Over Last Week (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $453,667.07 and $259,548.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00545706 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,356.45 or 2.02232461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,154.15 or 0.07217758 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

