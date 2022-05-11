MaidSafeCoin Market Cap Achieves $80.33 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $80.33 million and approximately $19,781.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00517853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00036422 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,191.68 or 1.94547449 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.72 or 0.07505478 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.