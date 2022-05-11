MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Reaches $1.99 on Major Exchanges

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $630,940.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00006656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00550238 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,521.59 or 1.99377679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,179.89 or 0.07259143 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000248 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

